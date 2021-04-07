Meanwhile, the temperature in Alaska could plummet as low as minus-50 in the coming days, challenging the lowest mark recorded in the Last Frontier during April.

Extreme cold and snow in Europe

As an Arctic cold front plunged south Monday into Tuesday, temperatures tanked over much of Europe. By Wednesday morning, numerous locations in Central and Eastern Europe saw the mercury settle at April record lows.

Here are some of the cold extremes reported Wednesday:

In addition to the cold, many parts of Europe saw snow, with images of a fresh coating from Belgrade to Brussels to Munich to Copenhagen.

The extreme cold and snow come just one week after a historic pulse of warmth to end March. The Netherlands, France, Belgium and Luxembourg all established record high temperatures for the month. In Slovenia, the temperature surged to 77.5 degrees (25.3 Celsius) on March 31 only to tumble to minus-5.1 degrees eight days later.

The anomalous cold covering Europe presently is forecast to retreat over Central and Eastern Europe in the next few days, but chilly weather may linger in Western Europe from Spain into the U.K.

Excessively cold in Alaska

While much of North America has been mild in recent days, a deep freeze has overtaken Alaska, bringing record low temperatures.

On Tuesday, Bettles and Fairbanks plunged to record lows of minus-33 and minus-24, but the forecast is for even colder temperatures in the days ahead.

The most extreme cold is anticipated Friday into Saturday as a lobe of the polar vortex over the Arctic Ocean north of Utqiagvik, Alaska’s northernmost city, drops south.

“This cold airmass aloft will produce record or near record cold temperatures over much of the Interior Friday and into the weekend,” wrote the National Weather Service forecast office in Fairbanks in a discussion.

The temperature in Fairbanks is forecast to drop to minus-30 Friday night into Saturday morning, while some areas could approach minus-50, close to the state record for April, according to Rick Thoman, a climate specialist with the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.

The cold air is predicted to retreat next week, with relatively balmy highs into the 30s in Fairbanks on Monday and Tuesday.

Climate context