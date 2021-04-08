Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Winds from the southeast are not that strong (around 5 to 10 mph) but are steady and the fetch is from the ocean where water temperatures are only in the 50s. The result is highs mainly in the upper 60s amid scattered clouds. Despite the cooling, it’s still somewhat warmer than average for early April. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds start to increase in the evening and, by late night, a few mainly light showers should scatter across the area. Southeast breezes remain light and steady. Lows range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): A few light showers are likely to linger in the morning but by midday we are left with just overcast skies. Winds from the east really put a drag on any temperature rise. Hopefully we make the upper 50s but if drizzle and overcast skies linger into the afternoon, mid-50s may be all we get. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds remain in place as do the ever present easterly winds. Drizzle or a few sprinkles are still possible. Lows hold in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Another storm forming over the Midwest on Saturday may help to interrupt the ocean breezes enough to allow highs to warm to the mid-to-upper 60s. A few rays of sun may sneak through from time to time but clouds dominate. Showers start to increase across the area after midnight. Lows hold in the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

Showers linger Sunday morning with most areas ending up with around a half inch of pollen clearing rain. Clouds should gradually dissipate in the afternoon with highs mainly in the mid-70s. Skies are partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium