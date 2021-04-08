Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds will thicken into the evening and a period of showers is a good bet late night. Any rain more than a few hundredths of an inch will tend to stay to the west. Temperatures will dip to the low and mid-50s for lows.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): It’s going to be a cloudy one compared to recent days. Any shower activity should be rather minimal, but it will be enough to help keep temperatures down. It could be one of those days when some patches of drizzle and fog hang on throughout. Highs will be near 60 to the mid-60s. Winds will continue to blow from the east, around 10 mph.
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 649.84 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is up to moderate/high as well.
Get ready! In three years, it’ll be time for another total solar eclipse. Twitter is already pumped. As climatologist Jared Rennie’s map below shows, Texas is likely a favorite spot for early planners wanting to catch the eclipse of April 8, 2024.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.