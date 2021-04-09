The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center hoisted a Level 4 out of 5 risk for severe storms, the bull's eye encapsulating parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi where a damaging squall line will likely later rage.

About 80 million people from Texas to Virginia face an elevated threat of severe storms on Friday. Cities facing at least a Level 3 threat include Birmingham, Mobile, Shreveport, La., Little Rock and Jackson, Miss.

Memphis, Dallas, Atlanta and Tulsa fall in the Level 2 out of 5 threat zone for severe weather.

The squall line predicted to develop could even qualify as a derecho, or long-lived squall line that brings damaging winds over a swath at least 400 miles long, but that’s a matter of semantics that won’t change ground impacts for those affected.

At least some risk of severe weather will be present in the South and Southeast through Sunday as the disturbance shifts east before a marked decline in storminess resulting from a pattern change next week. There are signs that point to an extended quiet period before an uptick in severe weather chances much later in the month.

On Thursday, a surprise rotating supercell thunderstorm pelted Bryan and College Station, Tex., with destructive baseball-sized hail, smashing vehicles and shattering windows. Satellite imagery showed the storm erupting suddenly, penetrating tens of thousands of feet high. The National Weather Service hadn’t predicted any strong or severe thunderstorms in the Lone Star State in its Thursday morning forecast, the storm quickly materializing in the heat of the day just west of Waco, Tex. Additional hail-producing thunderstorms were pelting southern Alabama around daybreak Friday.

That same area in Central Texas could be an initiation zone for thunderstorms Friday ahead of an upper-level disturbance diving east out of New Mexico. While an isolated rotating supercell thunderstorm with very large hail, wind and a low-end tornado threat is possible somewhere along the Interstate 45 corridor between Dallas and Houston, the main threat for severe weather will brew farther east and north. Multiple clusters of storms could fire in northern Louisiana, Arkansas or eastern Oklahoma by mid to late afternoon.

With a strong mid-level winds feeding into storms from the west-northwest, the clusters will likely be molded into lines that may merge during the evening. Damaging winds will accompany the squall line, which should sag south and east with time. An embedded quick-hitting tornado risk will materialize and grow during the overnight as the low level jet stream strengthens.

“Multiple rounds of severe storms are possible, and extreme instability will support widespread damaging winds up to 80 mph,” wrote the Weather Service office in Jackson, Miss. “Given the expectation for multiple storms in some locations, there could be a threat for heavy rainfall producing localized flash flooding, especially tonight when storms will be more widespread.”

A few storms ahead of the main line, if they fire, could be more discrete and isolated; that would pose the risk for large to very large hail in addition to winds and a tornado or two.

Most of Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana will be affected, the storms crossing into Alabama by daybreak Saturday before losing some of their punch. The Interstate 20 corridor from east of Shreveport, La. into western Alabama is included in the greatest risk, as are cities like Jackson and Hattiesburg, Miss. and Pine Bluff, Ark.

Only about 9 percent of derechos occur in April; the vast majority, roughly two thirds, form during May, June and July, when an uptick in temperature and humidity provide the adequate fuel to brew significant storms that can be supercharged by a proximate jet stream.

Storms should ultimately push offshore into the Gulf of Mexico early Saturday, leaving behind a few remnant showers but generally more tranquil weather. A few additional strong to severe storms are possible with the decaying front from the Florida Panhandle through the Outer Banks of the Carolinas on Sunday, but overall risk will be low.

Thereafter, the Lower 48 will become enveloped in a pattern not conducive for widespread severe weather during much of next week and potentially deeper into April. A trough of low pressure, or a dip in the jet stream, will spill cool and dry air over the eastern U.S. and perhaps as far south as the Gulf Coast. That will squash any attempts for milder, more moisture-rich air to overspread the Deep South and Plains, cutting back on thunderstorm potential.

It comes to the chagrin of storm chasers, but much to the relief of residents in the Deep South, particularly Alabama, who already dealt with the busiest March on record for tornadoes.