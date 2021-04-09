Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Overcast skies may show a few brighter cracks as the day wears on, as early lighter rain diminishes into off-and-on showers and drizzle at times. Clammy feeling east-southeast breezes could gust near 20 mph. We should still manage at least the mid-50s to near 60 for high temperatures, but if we see a dry, sunnier afternoon than currently expected, we could reach the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Clouds hang tough. A brief shower or even a thunderstorm is possible with off-and-on drizzle as well. The highest chance to get damp is during the predawn hours. Easterly breezes are around 10 mph. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-50s, with that clammy feeling to the moistening air. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Early drizzle should give way to slightly drier conditions by midday. We may even see some sun break through in the afternoon. High temperatures should benefit from winds turning toward a more southeasterly direction around 15 mph by late afternoon. High temperatures should be able to get to at least the upper 60s, with mid-70s on the table because the day is trending (for now) a bit drier and sunnier during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms are possible, especially later at night. Skies stay mostly cloudy and breezes could pick up, out of the south, to above 20 mph at times. Low temperatures hover in the upper 50s to mid-60s. It may feel a bit humid with some stickiness to the air, too. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Shower and storm chances persist. We may have some midday hours with a bit of sunshine and moments (even hours?) of dry conditions. At least with this recent rain, we’ll have cleared out some tree pollen! Temperatures should be able to get well into the 70s, if not around 80 degrees, but this assumes rain chances bookend the day — with decent amounts of sunshine midday. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Skies trend a bit clearer, with partly cloudy conditions possible. A couple of showers can’t be ruled out, especially early. As any last vestiges of muggy air clear out, low temperatures can cool down more effectively, bottoming out in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium