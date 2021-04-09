Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It remains on the gloomy side this evening and into the night. A couple of showers dot the area, and there’s even a chance for a rumble or two, especially in the western parts of the region. Other than that, there is some patchy fog and drizzle. Mid- to upper 50s should do it for lows.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds are thick in the morning, and there could be some remnant drizzle through 10 a.m. or so. Afterward, we see skies trend brighter with more and more breaks in the afternoon. Temperatures reach a near 70 to mid-70s zone. Winds are from the south around 10 mph.
Overnight, periods of rain are a good bet, with about a quarter-inch likely.
Sunday: Overnight rain is out of here early, so we should see plenty of sunshine. That sun may help spark some late-day showers and storms, a few of which could be strong. Highs are right around 80.
Pollen update: Before the rain, tree pollen was high at 601.28 grains per cubic meter of air.
