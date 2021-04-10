Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Clouds could remain numerous into the morning. Even a few sprinkles, possibly. We should see clearing at some point, but when that starts could matter for high temperatures. We may even come close to deserving the Nice Day stamp, but I think we have a bit too much cloudiness overall, plus these days we expect clearing to help us warm up can be tricky. Highs range from near 70 to the mid-70s, probably clustered one way or another depending on when the sun breaks through. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Our seemingly nightly rain chance is back. A few showers could be heavy near or after midnight. We may hear some rumbles once again as well. Lows are near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Rain is out of here near sunrise, but clouds could linger a bit. As the sun moves higher into the sky, clouds break and it feels a bit steamy. A wind shift arrives midday, which may help cut down on an afternoon storm risk if we dry out enough, but for now the chance of afternoon and evening storms is there despite that fact. Some of them could be strong to severe, with hail and isolated wind the main threats. Highs are in the mid-70s to near 80. Winds are shifting to the southwest from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms may linger into the evening. Otherwise, trending clearer as a front pushes off to the east. Lows fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Skies are mainly sunny as we get back to things Monday. It’s going to be a Nice Day kind of day, as well. Highs are near 70. Humidity is low. Pollen is probably high. Confidence: Medium