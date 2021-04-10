Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It will remain mostly cloudy and dry through midnight. Showers and some embedded downpours will develop after midnight and should persist through the beginning daylight hours on Sunday morning. With low temperatures in the low to mid-60s, it will be mild and even a bit humid.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Showers should end in the early morning hours. It will remain mostly cloudy with some breaks of sunshine by the late morning/early afternoon. It will be quite warm, with highs approaching 80 degrees under a mild southwest wind. Scattered thunderstorms (some of which may become severe) will develop in the afternoon, with damaging winds and hail possible. It will be partly cloudy with a more refreshing air mass Sunday night, with lows in the 50s.
See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.