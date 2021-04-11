Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Rain moving out early this morning, giving way to increasing sun and warmth. Overall a nice day despite the chance of a few strong late-afternoon storms.

Express forecast

  • Today: Increasing sun, a few storms late? Highs: Mid-70s to near 80.
  • Tonight: Evening storm chance, partly cloudy. Lows: Low-to-mid 50s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly sunny, isolated shower? Highs: Near 70 to low 70s.

Forecast in detail

After steady rain ends early this morning, a surge of warmth could fuel a few showers and storms later this afternoon into evening. In between though, we have ourselves a nice and warm spring day. Temperatures cool off a bit tomorrow and even more so Tuesday and Wednesday, with a persistent chance of an isolated shower here and there.

Today (Sunday): Steady rain should be exiting the area by 8 a.m. or so as temperatures start to rise through the 60s. Skies then turn partly to mostly sunny, which along with a light wind from the southwest helps push afternoon highs to the mid-70s to near 80. We’ll also watch for the chance of a few showers and storms after 3 p.m. or so as a cold front approaches. These aren’t a sure bet, but any that do form could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The chance of a few showers and storms continues into the evening. Again, these aren’t a sure bet, but any that do form could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail possible. The storm threat diminishes overnight as a wind from the north ushers in drier and somewhat cooler air, dropping lows to the low-to-mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Not quite as warm but overall a pretty nice day, with partly sunny skies and highs near 70 to the low 70s. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or two. Winds are light and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds from the east turn skies mostly cloudy again, perhaps even leading to some patchy drizzle overnight. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

With an upper-level area of low pressure stalled to our north, some isolated showers are possible Tuesday into Wednesday. Otherwise we’re looking at partial sunshine and a nice light breeze, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium