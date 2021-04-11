Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Steady rain should be exiting the area by 8 a.m. or so as temperatures start to rise through the 60s. Skies then turn partly to mostly sunny, which along with a light wind from the southwest helps push afternoon highs to the mid-70s to near 80. We’ll also watch for the chance of a few showers and storms after 3 p.m. or so as a cold front approaches. These aren’t a sure bet, but any that do form could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight: The chance of a few showers and storms continues into the evening. Again, these aren’t a sure bet, but any that do form could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail possible. The storm threat diminishes overnight as a wind from the north ushers in drier and somewhat cooler air, dropping lows to the low-to-mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): Not quite as warm but overall a pretty nice day, with partly sunny skies and highs near 70 to the low 70s. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or two. Winds are light and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High

Story continues below advertisement

Tomorrow night: Winds from the east turn skies mostly cloudy again, perhaps even leading to some patchy drizzle overnight. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead