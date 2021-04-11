Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Partly sunny skies continue, with isolated storms popping up after 6 p.m. Most of these storms will be rather benign, with just the threat of heavy rain. There is a chance that some of these storms, especially those north and west of D.C., could feature gusty winds and small hail. Partly cloudy and more comfortable overnight, with lows in the low to mid-50s and a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Monday): A refreshing air mass will be in place on Monday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures peaking in the upper 60s and low 70s. Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, but most of us should remain dry, albeit with a bit more cloud cover for the second half of the day. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
Fast-moving tornado: I’ll admit that when I first saw the video of what looks like a fast-moving tornado flipping a car in South Carolina on Saturday, I though it was sped up. Nope. Looks like it was a quick-hitting tornado that was actually caught on radar. It was certainly a busy weekend in the severe-weather department for large parts of the Southeast.
