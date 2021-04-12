Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): The day starts off promising with at least partial sunshine. During the afternoon, however, expect some pop-up showers associated with a weak cold front coming through. Highs are close to average, in the mid- to upper 60s. Winds are light from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few showers remain possible into the evening, but they should decrease and move off after midnight. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some cloud cover could linger early in the day, but sunshine should increase into the afternoon. This may be one of the week’s nicer days, with highs around 65. Winds are light from the north and northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and uneventful, with lows from 45 to 50. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Between Wednesday and Friday, a slow-moving, high-altitude disturbance passes by to our north, keeping it chilly and a bit unsettled. The disturbance could trigger showers anytime, but they’ll probably be most numerous in the late-afternoon and evening hours, especially Wednesday and Thursday. We may start to dry out by the second half of Friday. While skies are generally mostly cloudy, we could see some intervals of sun at times. Temperatures are cooler than normal, struggling to get much above 60 each day, possibly holding in the 50s. Nights are chilly, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

