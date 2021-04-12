Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Reasonably pleasant temperatures, but we’ll probably have to dodge some more afternoon-evening showers.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly sunny, p.m. shower chance. Highs: 65 to 69.
  • Tonight: Chance of evening showers, then mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.
  • Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 65.

Forecast in detail

We’ve enjoyed an extended period of spring warmth, with highs of at least 72 degrees on seven of the past eight days. But it may be some time before it’s that warm again, as a cooler, damper pattern settles in this week. Most days this week feature highs in the 60s, and we may even get stuck in the 50s for a day or two. Along with the chillier conditions, we’ll have a chance of showers on the majority of days.

Today (Monday): The day starts off promising with at least partial sunshine. During the afternoon, however, expect some pop-up showers associated with a weak cold front coming through. Highs are close to average, in the mid- to upper 60s. Winds are light from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few showers remain possible into the evening, but they should decrease and move off after midnight. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some cloud cover could linger early in the day, but sunshine should increase into the afternoon. This may be one of the week’s nicer days, with highs around 65. Winds are light from the north and northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and uneventful, with lows from 45 to 50. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Between Wednesday and Friday, a slow-moving, high-altitude disturbance passes by to our north, keeping it chilly and a bit unsettled. The disturbance could trigger showers anytime, but they’ll probably be most numerous in the late-afternoon and evening hours, especially Wednesday and Thursday. We may start to dry out by the second half of Friday. While skies are generally mostly cloudy, we could see some intervals of sun at times. Temperatures are cooler than normal, struggling to get much above 60 each day, possibly holding in the 50s. Nights are chilly, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend forecast is still uncertain, but right now it looks like we may be in-between weather systems on Saturday, which has a chance to be dry and pleasant with highs in the 60s. After dropping into the 40s to near 50 on Saturday night, Sunday presents partly cloudy skies and another chance of showers with highs again in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium