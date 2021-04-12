Through tonight: Showers and a rumble are possible into the evening. It all tends to wind down with sundown, but a few showers could roam a bit longer. Skies are slower to clear as a big pocket of cold air aloft passes overhead. Low temperatures range from the mid-40s to near 50. Winds are from the north and northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): We might still have some clouds around early. If so, they scatter into midday, leaving us mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs head for the mid-60s. Winds are light out of the east and turning toward the south late in the day.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 1188.18 grains per cubic meter of air. Oaks are predominant, and they tend to lead us into our usual peak, although it may be hard to pass the March spike.
Knock out: Lightning was captured striking a tree last week in Wisconsin. It shattered the trunk in the process!
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.