Today (Tuesday): Just a slight chance of an early shower. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies to start should turn partly sunny at times, as morning temperatures rise into and through the 50s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s. Gentle winds blow from the north at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 40s in the suburbs to the low to mid-50s in the city. Winds continue light, around 5 mph, and are variable in direction. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Skies turn mostly cloudy again by morning, with showers likely by late morning into afternoon. Afternoon highs range from the upper 50s to low 60s with light winds from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A chance of scattered showers continues along with mostly cloudy skies. Lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday continues to contend with cloudiness and still a chance of mainly morning to midday showers. Highs reach the low to mid-60s as a breeze picks up by afternoon. As low pressure lifts to our north Thursday night, it should wrap in some cooler air with partly cloudy skies as lows range from the upper 30s in the outer suburbs to the mid-40s in the city. Confidence: Medium

Friday features partly to mostly cloudy skies with an area of upper-level low pressure nearby, which could trigger some scattered light showers. We’re breezy at times as high temperatures run cooler than normal, around the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies start to clear out Friday night with lows ranging from the cooler upper 30s to the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium