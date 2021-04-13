Through Tonight: Clouds will be few into the evening. We should see them increase overnight, but it looks to stay dry. Lows will be in a 45-50 range in most spots.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): We might see some sun early, but clouds will tend to rule, with showers becoming likely by midday. The rain should be pretty light. Most spots should see between a tenth of an inch and a quarter-inch. Highs should be about 60 to 65. Winds will be light from the south.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 714.38 grains per cubic meter of air. Mold spores are low-moderate. Grass is low.
That time of year: Typhoon season is getting underway in the western Pacific Ocean. Surigae is blooming and expected to become a formidable storm as it approaches the Philippines.
