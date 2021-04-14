Story continues below advertisement

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Temperatures rise through the 50s to near 60 this morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Occasional light showers are then possible late morning into early afternoon, with the rain steadier at times midafternoon into evening. Highs reach the mid-60s with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Evening showers taper to perhaps a bit of mist or fog overnight. Rain totals could range anywhere from around a tenth of an inch to a half-inch depending on where the steadier midafternoon into evening rain sets up. Lows settle in the upper 40s to low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Story continues below advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly cloudy skies may linger into the morning with a few isolated showers possible through the day. But we should turn partly sunny by afternoon, allowing highs to again reach the mid-60s, as winds turn breezy from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Breezy winds from then northwest continue to bring in cooler and drier air. That means mostly clear skies and colder lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Much of Friday and Saturday should see a break in the rain chances, although an isolated shower is possible Friday. Both days should be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Friday night and Saturday night lows dip to the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium