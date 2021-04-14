Through Tonight: Showers continue through about midnight. Once they end, clouds begin to slowly clear into sunrise, although some fog may develop as well. Lows are not far from 50. Winds may become a bit gusts toward dawn.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Some clouds or fog around in the morning tend to give way to mostly sunny skies. There’s a small chance of a few passing showers again later in the day as highs make the mid-60s. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph.
Pollen update: Before the rain, tree pollen was high at 831.95 grains per cubic meter of air.
Rain: Through 4 p.m., 0.08 inches of rain has been recorded in Washington. 0.13 inches was recorded at Dulles, and 0.06 inches in Baltimore. We’ll see another tenth or two of an inch most spots, with a bit more to the south.
