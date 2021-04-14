Meanwhile, meteorologists are looking ahead at what’s likely to be another active Atlantic hurricane season for the sixth year in a row.

Satellite imagery Wednesday showed the tropical storm beginning to consolidate with tightening and improving structure as well as a pulse of intense convection, or shower and thunderstorm activity, blossoming near its center. Spiral rain bands were beginning to organize west of the center, with dry air limiting areal coverage of squalls farther to the east.

The storm was centered about 100 miles southwest of Yap, Micronesia, and was slated to pass well north of the country of Palau. Winds were easterly on Yap, gusting to about 30 mph, with a few light rain showers in the vicinity.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center reported that Surigae had winds sustained at 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph near its core. But the strengthening circulation is expected to be on the doorstep of typhoon strength by Friday morning local time, or around midday Thursday Eastern time.

At present, easterly shear — or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height — has displaced the heaviest thunderstorm activity just west of Surigae’s center, leaving the low-level circulation partially exposed to dry air entraining from the southeast. That shear will relax Wednesday, supporting a steady bout of intensification that could last through the week.

Simultaneously, the evacuation of outflow, or exhaust, air at the upper levels will become more efficient. There will be two routes in the upper atmosphere along which outflow can radiate away from the storm. That removal of air from the high altitudes above a storm makes it easier for air pressure to decrease, fostering better ingestion of warm, moisture-rich air at the low levels. That’s a surefire way to brew a nasty storm.

To make matters even more ripe for typhoon intensification, sea surface temperatures in that part of the world are in the mid- to upper 80s — 87 degrees in some places. The northwest Pacific is generally much warmer than the Atlantic, which allows for stronger storms and an earlier start to typhoon season. Aside from name, there is no difference between a typhoon and a hurricane. (The storms are called typhoons in the northwest Pacific region.)

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center is predicting Surigae will grow into a 100 mph storm by Saturday as it recurves northward and passes harmlessly east of the Philippines. By Monday, it could pack winds nearing 140 mph at its core, with higher gusts possible. That would place it into low-end Category 4 hurricane-equivalent territory.

There’s an outside chance that the storm could edge farther west and affect the Philippines, but the odds of that occurring are low. There has been some minor westward shift in forecast model simulations in the past 12 hours.

The Philippines were slammed by Category 5-equivalent Super Typhoon Goni in October. Estimates made from satellite imagery suggested it was the most potent storm to crop up on Earth in four years, rivaling or exceeding the estimated intensity from Dorian, which raked the northwest Bahamas in September 2019.

A typhoon needs to clock sustained winds at or greater than 150 mph to be designated a super typhoon, corresponding to a high-end Category 4- or Category 5-equivalent storm. The potent storm may entirely avoid land masses but will pose a danger to mariners and present an obstacle for shipping. Individual wave heights could approach 100 feet.

The storm will then become absorbed into low pressure well to the north. Depending on how its remnants interact with the jet stream, there’s a chance that it could play a role in influencing the upper-air weather pattern in the Northern Hemisphere, potentially affecting the weather in North America.