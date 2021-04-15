Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Most showers should be gone by dawn. Clouds are likely to partially break up during the morning as patchy fog dissipates quickly. West winds perk up with a few gusts up to 20 mph. Highs are comfortably in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight: Skies clear in the evening and brisk northwest winds usher in cooler air. Lows fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s and feel more like freezing factoring in the breeze. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): The bulk of the day is sunny, but clouds pop up from time to time. A stray light shower is possible but not probable, mainly in the afternoon. Gusty winds from the west bring a bit of a chill as highs struggle to reach the upper 50s in most of the area. This is about 10 degrees cooler than normal. Confidence: Medium-High

Story continues below advertisement

Tomorrow night: The mostly clear western sky gives a fine view of the crescent moon and Mars in tight formation in the evening. Overnight lows fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Sunshine is dominant Saturday but clouds should start to increase later in the day, and overnight a shower or two is possible. Highs should hover around 60, and overnight lows drift down to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

More clouds than sun on Sunday as a storm drifts by well to our south. Spotty showers are possible but will be light and brief, so don’t plan on being stuck inside all day. Highs in the low to mid-60s are certainly a plus. Overnight clouds gradually diminish with lows ranging through the 40s. Confidence: Medium