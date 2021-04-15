At least 177 tornadoes touched down in the three-day outbreak, which started in Oklahoma and shifted east. Conditions reached a calamitous climax on the third day when 31 twisters touched down in North Carolina alone.

At one point, the city of Raleigh was placed under a dire “tornado emergency,” newscasts broadcasting live footage of a rain-wrapped wedge tornado barreling towards downtown.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center had included eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia under a rare “high risk” of severe weather, warning numerous severe storms could produce "several strong tornadoes and a potential for long track tornadoes.”

The outbreak was three days in the making.

On April 14, a strong mid-level disturbance kicked out of the Rockies, sliding east and sparking severe thunderstorms along and east of Interstate 35 in Oklahoma and Kansas. Arkansas was slammed that evening. Two people died from a large tornado in Atoka County, Okla., located in the southeastern part of the Sooner State. Three others were injured in Le Flore County, on the border with Arkansas, when an EF1 tornado, on the 0 to 5 scale for tornado intensity, rolled and destroyed a mobile home. Similar injuries occurred in a mobile home in Franklin County, Ark.. Storms merged into a squall line that tore across Arkansas overnight, its straight-line winds killing seven.

On April 15, the outbreak descended on the South, producing 74 tornadoes. Among them were 18 EF2s and six EF3s. The tornadoes were most heavily concentrated in Mississippi and Alabama, prompting a tornado emergency in Jackson. Quarter-sized hail fell in downtown Birmingham, but the city was spared a worse impact. Ten died in the storms.

By the 16th, low pressure was moving east of the Appalachians, drawing north humid and mild air in its “warm sector.” That powder-keg airmass rode in on southerly winds, overspreading areas in the North Carolina Coastal Plain and southeast Virginia, including the Interstate 95 corridor and Virginia Tidewater.

At noontime, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla. issued a “particularly dangerous situation” tornado watch for much of North and South Carolina and southern Virginia, advertising a “high” likelihood of significant tornadoes. A highly unstable air mass was overlapping with strong shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, which would allow pockets of air to both rise and rotate.

“This instability coupled with effective bulk shear... and anticipated [individual] storm mode suggests a high likelihood of long-lived supercells capable of significant tornadoes,” wrote the Center. It was an unusually grave forecast seldom seen on the East Coast.

Thunderstorms rapidly fired around lunchtime., organizing into a broken line along the cold front. The Weather Service office in Raleigh issued its first tornado warning for a cell within this line at 12:43 p.m.. Additional isolated cells developed in the clear air ahead, but were quickly ingested into the line. Most storms became tornadic.

Over time, the squall line fragmented into discrete rotating supercells, bolstering the threat of tornadoes. One of them dropped a powerful tornado in Lee County, N.C. near Sanford. It destroyed a Lowe’s and caused EF3 damage, killing two in a nearby neighborhood. The storm evolved in a classic “hook echo” on radar, the textbook aberration of a strongly-rotating thunderstorm. The storm was moving northeast parallel to Route 1, and had its sights set on Raleigh, 30 miles away.

At WRAL-TV, about a mile and a half west of downtown Raleigh, meteorologists tracked the tornado as it churned towards the city. A “debris ball” appeared on radar, marking where pieces of homes, businesses and other structures were lofted thousands of feet into the air.

Greg Fishel and Nate Johnson, meteorologists at the station, warned their staff live on the air that the tornado was moving in their direction.

“We are actually in line to have the tornado move close to our facility right here,” said Fishel, about ten minutes before the tornado moved into Raleigh. Viewers watched live as the rain-wrapped silhouette approached a downtown webcam mounted on a high-rise building.

“We are in line for this tornado,” said Johnson. “I’d like to go ahead and make the recommendation for folks in the TV station not essential to the coverage... they need to get downstairs... and take shelter.”

The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued their first-ever tornado emergency, which included the city of Raleigh.

The tornado passed just 1.75 miles away from the local National Weather Service office. Meteorologists there sought shelter while an alternate office located in Blacksburg, Va. ,took over warning operations for approximately seven minutes. The Raleigh office lost power, and meteorologists reported smelling a pine scent from the large swath of trees mowed down by the tornado.

The threat of severe weather was first mentioned three days ahead of the outbreak. Of the tornadoes to occur within the Raleigh office’s jurisdiction, all but one occurred within warning polygons, with above-average advanced warning and a low false-alarm rate. In the Raleigh area, four supercell thunderstorms produced nine tornadoes.

At Shaw University, just southeast of downtown Raleigh, “six buildings on campus, including the student center, three dormitories and the gymnasium had roofs partially or completely destroyed by the storm,” according to the University. Classes were cancelled for the rest of the spring 2011 semester, and students were graded on work they had already completed.

EF1 damage, commensurate with winds of 85 to 110 mph, was observed in downtown Raleigh, but the tornado strengthened again as it passed northeast out of the city. Sporadic EF2 damage was also noted.

Elsewhere across North Carolina, Fayetteville, Jacksonville and Wilson sustained hits from significant tornadoes during the outbreak, while a later tornado in Bertie County, N.C. killed a dozen people around 7 p.m.. It was rated an EF3. Another tornado of equal strength hit Bertie County in August of 2020 and killed two people; maximum winds were estimated near 145 mph.

Several tornadoes also spun up in southeast Virginia, including an EF3.

The outbreak foreshadowed a catastrophic outbreak that would come just eleven days later, when the infamous April 27, 2011 tornado claimed more than 250 lives in Alabama. In a four-day span, some 358 tornadoes touched down, including four EF5s.