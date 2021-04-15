Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Quite a pleasant evening. Winds should slowly diminish. Skies will be mostly clear, and it will be seasonably chilly. Lows will range from near 40 to the mid-40s. Overnight gusts will be around 15 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow (Friday): Let’s start with the good news: lots of sunshine. It will be perhaps a smidgen windier than today, with wind speeds around 15 to 20 mph and some gusts near 35 mph. That will help temperatures in the mid-50s to near 60 for highs to feel about 10 degrees cooler most of the day.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 647.92. Mold spores are moderate/high.
