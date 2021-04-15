The snow is made possible by a weather pattern that’s unleashing unseasonably chilly air over the eastern two-thirds of the Lower 48 states, putting a temporary damper on severe thunderstorms and tornadoes while extending winter’s longevity.

The pattern looks to last at least a week and a half more, with no signs of it letting up before the end of April or early May.

Snow in the Rockies and western Plains

The first wintry system started with mountain snow showers over Nevada and Utah on Wednesday before shifting east overnight. Alta and Park City, Utah, both saw more than a foot of snow.

The instigating pocket of cold air and upper-level energy was just exiting the Great Basin of Nevada early Thursday, set to enhance rising motion ahead of it and induce a swath of moderate to heavy snow.

At the same time, a developing surface low diving southeast out of the Four Corners region was helping entrench cold air over the Rockies and Front Range, setting the stage for snow in parts of Wyoming, Colorado and the High Plains. Humid air wrapping around the low will “overrun” the cold air, riding up over it before squeezing out moisture into the chilly air mass below.

In Denver, that means occasional rain or snow showers with highs in the 40s on Thursday will give way to lows in the 20s and a changeover to snow overnight. Additional snow showers are expected on Friday. The Weather Service is calling for the potential for 2 to 4 inches of snow in the Mile High City, with the bulk of it piling up on grassy areas and limited accumulation on roads.

In the mountains of north central Colorado, 6 to 12 inches is possible, with localized amounts topping a foot.

Farther north into Wyoming, amounts will be equally impressive and elevation-dependent. The heaviest amounts are forecast for the Snowy Mountain Range west of Cheyenne, where 10 to 15 inches of additional snowfall (several inches have already fallen) are predicted along with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Cheyenne proper will wind up with closer to 4 to 8 inches when all is said and done. The city is under a winter storm warning along with the entirety of the southeastern part of the state.

The snow will shift into the Black Hills of South Dakota, the Sand Hills of Nebraska and extreme northwest Kansas on Friday and accumulate a couple of inches. A foot, give or take, is possible near the Nebraska-Wyoming border. Farther east, primarily rain is expected.

Northeast and New England.

Matching its counterpart to the west, a second storm system is brewing offshore of the Delmarva Peninsula, and will lash the Northeast with heavy rain near the coast and heavy, wet snow inland, especially above 1,500 feet in elevation.

“This is a text book meteorological setup for a late season snowstorm across the high terrain of southern New England tonight and Friday,” wrote the National Weather Service office in Taunton, Mass.

A zone of low pressure that brought rain and thunderstorms to the Carolina Piedmont and Mid-Atlantic will be energized by an approaching mid-level system from the west. That low will intensify south of Long Island on Thursday night, passing near the Cape Cod Canal on Friday and stalling in eastern Massachusetts. That should keep areas along and east of roughly Interstates 495 and 95 mostly rain, with snow farther west.

The Adirondacks, Worcester Hills, Berkshires, Monadnocks, and Green and White Mountains are expected to see accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday, with snow continuing into Saturday for central and northern Maine.

Winter storm warnings are up for much of southern and central Vermont, New Hampshire, southwest Maine and the Berkshires for generally between 4 and 10 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts possible. The National Weather Service cautioned the weight of the snow could cause “tree limbs to bend or break leading to power outages.”

A winter storm watch is in effect for northern Worcester and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts, where totals of 4 to 6 inches are likely above 1,000 feet. The greatest chance of accumulation comes north of Route 2.

There is still enormous uncertainty near the coastline for places like Boston. Just 24 hours ahead of the storm, high-resolution computer models are simulating anything from a nippy rain to near-blizzard conditions. The best chance of any snow would occur Friday evening into Friday night.

The chance of some slushy snow will increase to the west and northwest of both Boston and Providence.

“A few inches of snow are also possible in the CT [Connecticut] Hills and possibly even some small/slushy accumulations in some lower elevations of interior southern New England,” the Weather Service in Taunton wrote.

A stubbornly chilly pattern

The anomalously cool weather over much of the central and eastern U.S. comes thanks to a dip in the jet stream that refuses to budge. That so-called troughing has allowed cool air to spill south from Canada, languishing over the Great Lakes, Midwest and New England and keeping temperatures 15 degrees or more cooler than average in spots.

That same blob of cool, dry and continental air is squashing chances of widespread severe weather over the central U.S., and will until it finally leaves.

That pattern change looks likely by the end of next week, with computer models signaling the retreat of cold to the northeast as warmth — and renewed thunderstorm chances — build over the central and perhaps eastern U.S.