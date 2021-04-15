We always grade our winter outlooks, even if the result isn’t pretty.

Looking back at what we forecast in November, we did pretty well, though our outlook called for it to be slightly warmer than it actually was, and we predicted a little too much snow.

Temperature review

On temperatures, we not only make a seasonal forecast but also break down that forecast by month. Not all outlooks do this.

While we consider it important to get the overall temperature difference from normal right, the average monthly temperature is not just an afterthought; it is an integral part of our outlook.

We predicted that the overall winter temperature would end up around two degrees above average, and it finished 1.1 degrees above the norm. Thus, winter ended up a bit cooler than predicted, thanks to a chilly February. That said, it was a pretty good temperature forecast even if it ended up a bit closer to normal than we called for.

Our month-by-month predictions had mixed success:

In summary, we give ourselves a solid B for the overall winter temperature prediction and a C+ for the month-to-month predictions, for an overall temperature grade of B-.

Snowfall review

Our snowfall prediction was so-so, though we did correctly call for below-normal snow.

At Reagan National Airport, we called for 10 to 14 inches, and 5.4 inches fell. This was our worst call of the three airports.

At Dulles International Airport, we called for 14-18 inches, and 12 inches accumulated.

At Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, we called for 14 to 18 inches, and it ended up with 10.9 inches.

We give ourselves a C on our snow call. We had a somewhat significant miss right around the District, while putting up a better effort in the suburbs, especially those to the west.

Summary

Overall, it was a mediocre to somewhat decent outlook, with notable misses in our February temperature forecast and snowfall in immediate D.C. metro, for an overall grade of C+.