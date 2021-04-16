Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device

Story continues below advertisement

Today (Friday): It’ll feel about 10 degrees cooler than thermometer readings, which means some 30s and 40s wind chill early. High temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s combine with west-northwesterly winds near 20 mph, gusting near 35 mph at times, calling for a jacket. Other than some periodic midday-into-afternoon cloudiness when we could see a super-light, quick shower, skies are fairly bright. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies clear a bit, so be sure to glance the crescent moon and Mars during the evening. Low temperatures halt around the mid-40s downtown before sunrise. Coolest suburbs should avoid a frost, but you still may want to bring in those sensitive potted plants with low temperatures perhaps as chilly as the mid-30s. Northwest breezes try to diminish below 10 mph by dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week…

Story continues below advertisement

Tomorrow (Saturday): Morning sunshine gets replaced by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Northwest winds are calmer, but a couple gusts could be near 20 mph. High temperatures should be able to get into the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few showers are possible, and skies remain mostly cloudy. Low temperatures don’t cool as far, into the mid-40s to around 50 degrees. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Light and brief showers may spill into the day, especially morning hours. I think partly sunny conditions should install themselves by midday. We’ll keep an eye on the exact track of a storm system moving to our south. High temperatures aim for the 62-to-69-degree range. More sunshine than rain showers would easily favor us getting near 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday night: Skies trend a bit clearer, with partly cloudy conditions possible. After a very light potential shower early in the evening, we should stay dry. Low temperatures bottom out in the 40s to near 50 degrees downtown. Confidence: Medium