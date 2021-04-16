Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Partly cloudy conditions will continue. Still, we should tend to be more clearer than not with the loss of daytime heating. Lows will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s. Winds will be out of the north around 10 mph, with gusts to 20 or 25 mph.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine will be most prevalent early, with clouds tending to increase overall. Highs will be within a few degrees of 60. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 10 mph.
Some rain showers may move in before sunset, but a better risk for some of that happens overnight. Any rainfall activity will be quite light.
Sunday: Showers will be ending by sunrise, with clouds breaking into the day. Under partly cloudy skies in the afternoon, temperatures will be a touch warmer, or pretty close to average, with highs in the mid- and upper 60s. Winds will be from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 1227.16 grains per cubic meter. Keep the allergy meds handy!
