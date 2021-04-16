As of early Friday afternoon, the storm had already produced 10 to 12 inches of snow in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire, with slushy snowflakes seen as far east as Boston during the morning.

It’s one of two winter storms rolling across the Lower 48, matched by a system moving through the Rockies and central Plains that dumped a half foot of snow on Denver overnight Thursday.

The systems herald an unseasonably cool pattern that’s set to linger into at least the middle of next week.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Winter storm warnings are up in Massachusetts, southeastern Vermont, most of New Hampshire and western Maine. Accumulations of 4 to 10 inches are likely, and will be highly elevation-dependent. That’s why the Berkshires and Worcester Hills were expecting a full-fledged winter storm, while the Connecticut River Valley and Blackstone Valley in Massachusetts should escape with a comparatively modest snowfall.

The National Weather Service warned the weight of the wet snow could cause tree limbs to snap and power outages.

An eye-like feature near the storm center and thundersnow to the west

The instigating low-pressure system was located over Cape Cod on Friday around lunchtime, marked by an eye-like feature and clearing skies. Eric Fisher, chief meteorologist at WBZ-TV in Boston, observed the clear skies from the outer Cape, but noted a rush of swiftly moving clouds visible across all horizons. He likened it to the appearance of being inside a hurricane.

That feature marked the apex of the counterclockwise-swirling system. East of the center, southerly winds and a mild marine flow were being swept north over Cape Cod. Temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees were observed along with mist, rain and winds gusting around 25 mph.

Within the vortex, which was about 15 miles wide, winds were calm — a cobalt-blue sky appearing overhead.

West of the center, the storm was unleashing a heavy mix of precipitation, with rain in southeastern Massachusetts transitioning to heavy, wet snow near and west of Boston as cold air was dragged south.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That band was induced by frontogenesis, or a change of temperature with horizontal distance, stemming from cold air crashing southeastward and clashing with warmer ocean air. Frontogenes intensifies upward lift in the atmosphere, resulting in heavy snowfall rates.

By noontime, a wedge of cold air entrained in the swirling system had even flipped precipitation to snow as far south as Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island.

Lexington, Mass., about 10 miles northwest of Boston, had accumulated 1.7 inches as of 11 a.m.; four inches had fallen on the higher elevations of northwest Rhode Island, and Holden, Mass., just northwest of Worcester, had stacked up a half foot.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Berkshires, East Hawley, Mass. reported 6.8 inches, and Bridgewater, Vt. had wrangled up 8.5 inches.

The snow came down heavily enough that thundersnow was reported in Boston’s MetroWest. It was heard in Waltham, Needham, Newton, Jamaica Plain and even Cambridge. The GOES East weather satellite detected the emission of the lightning signature from its perch 22,236 miles above the ground.

The snow was also falling in full force in New Hampshire, where up to 12 inches had accumulated, and much of Maine. Rain and mist were reported at the Portland International Jetport with a temperature of 38 degrees at noon, but mixing with snow was expected during the afternoon as the rain/snow line wobbles toward the coast.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Rain and snow will continue in southern New England and increase in coverage and intensity in Maine during the afternoon hours Friday as the low-pressure center stalls and slowly meanders east of Cape Cod. In southern areas, precipitation will begin to taper in the evening.

By Saturday morning, snow will be relegated to central and Downeast Maine.

Snow in Boston in the springtime isn’t overly rare. The city gets measurable snow during April every couple of years. In fact, 25.4 inches came down March 31 and April 1, 1997, the infamous “April Fools’ Day Storm” becoming Boston’s biggest two-day winter storm on record at the time — despite not actually happening during the winter.

Spring snow also blanketing the Rockies and western Plains

Meanwhile, heavy snows were impacting parts of the Rockies and High Plains, too, late Thursday into early Friday. About five inches had fallen in downtown Denver, with 8.5 inches reported just northwest in Arvada and 8.7 inches along Interstate 25 north of the city in Thornton.

Up to 18 inches was measured in southeast Wyoming in the Snowy Mountains, and a broad 4 to 10 inches fell to the east in the Sand Hills of Nebraska.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The twin snowstorms are to the result of a cool and, in some places, downright chilly pattern that’s spilled unseasonably cold air over much of the central and eastern Lower 48. That cold air was cradled within a dip in the jet stream and has kept severe weather away from the central U.S. and cut back on the propensity for the tornadoes ordinarily characteristic of April.