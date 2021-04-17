Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Sunnier moments are possible, especially in the morning, but clouds tend to increase through the day. A weak disturbance moving toward the region is responsible. We should manage to stay dry while the sun is up. High temperatures are within a few degrees of 60. Winds are from the northwest around 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies are the rule. There could be a few showers. The best chance of that is to the south, and anything that falls should be on the lightish side. Temperatures settle to the low and mid-40s for lows. Winds are light from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): The day is sandwiched by minor shower risks, but a good chunk of it may be partly to mostly sunny. It’s rather pleasant overall, with highs not too far from normal. That’ll be mainly mid-60s. A few upper 60s may creep in as well. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers are possible in the evening through the early overnight. Skies trend clearer toward morning, with lows mainly in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

A shower chance lasts into Monday. That said, I’d probably lean toward it staying dry in most spots. With the clouds around, temperatures are kept from moving upward too high. Readings top out in the mid-60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium