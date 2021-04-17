Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will continue to filter in this evening and overnight. Just a slight chance at a stray shower or two this evening, especially south of the Potomac. It will be mostly cloudy and rather nondescript overnight, with light northwest winds (5-10mph) and temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies will brighten and we will have a mostly sunny Sunday morning. Temperatures will warm up nicely, settling in the mid 60s before some clouds build in once again during the afternoon. Once again, a few stray showers may develop right around sunset, especially south of the city. Mostly cloudy again tomorrow night with temperatures in the mid 40s.
