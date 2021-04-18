Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): A few extra degrees and a bit less wind gets us a rather nice day to close out the weekend! Mostly sunny morning skies may see increasing afternoon clouds. But it’s enough sun to push highs to the mid-60s, with a light wind from the west. Confidence: High
Tonight: A stray shower or two is possible during the evening and overnight, but they shouldn’t offer much other than a quick sprinkle. Skies are mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fall back to the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): We’ll hang on to a slight chance of a shower through the day tomorrow. Otherwise we’re partly sunny and seasonable with highs pushing into the mid-to-upper 60s. Winds remain on the lighter side out of the west-northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies clear out more tomorrow night as we enter a lull in between two weather systems. That leaves us cool and tranquil overnight with light winds. Temperatures drop back down into the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
We’re in for another delightful day on Tuesday as mostly sunny skies warm us into the low-to-mid 70s for highs. Could see some clouds bubble up later in the afternoon and evening with another slight chance of a shower or sprinkles. Skies trend toward mostly cloudy Tuesday night with lows a bit warmer in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A strong cold front looks to pass through the region sometime during the afternoon on Wednesday. Highs should get to the mid-60s to near 70 despite mostly cloudy skies, before the front comes through with the potential for gusty showers and storms during the afternoon into evening. Temperatures fall fast behind the front, dropping into the 40s as we get into the evening. Confidence: Low-Medium