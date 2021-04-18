Story continues below advertisement

Today (Sunday): A few extra degrees and a bit less wind gets us a rather nice day to close out the weekend! Mostly sunny morning skies may see increasing afternoon clouds. But it’s enough sun to push highs to the mid-60s, with a light wind from the west. Confidence: High

Tonight: A stray shower or two is possible during the evening and overnight, but they shouldn’t offer much other than a quick sprinkle. Skies are mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fall back to the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): We’ll hang on to a slight chance of a shower through the day tomorrow. Otherwise we’re partly sunny and seasonable with highs pushing into the mid-to-upper 60s. Winds remain on the lighter side out of the west-northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies clear out more tomorrow night as we enter a lull in between two weather systems. That leaves us cool and tranquil overnight with light winds. Temperatures drop back down into the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We’re in for another delightful day on Tuesday as mostly sunny skies warm us into the low-to-mid 70s for highs. Could see some clouds bubble up later in the afternoon and evening with another slight chance of a shower or sprinkles. Skies trend toward mostly cloudy Tuesday night with lows a bit warmer in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

