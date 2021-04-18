Through tonight: Scattered showers will continue to pop through the evening, especially along and south of the Potomac. Mostly cloudy and drier overnight, with lows in the mid- to upper 40s and spotty patches of fog.
Tomorrow (Monday): Overcast skies in the morning should slowly start to clear as the day progresses, although we won’t be completely cloud-free. The steadiest rain should stay to the south and east, with just scattered showers making their way into our region. Highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Clearing out in the evening, with lows in the mid- to upper 40s.
