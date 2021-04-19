Story continues below advertisement

Today (Monday): Lots of clouds today and, with a zone of low pressure passing to our east, some rain showers aren’t out of the question, especially between the morning and early afternoon hours east and southeast of the District. Later into the afternoon, everyone should dry out, with brightening skies and highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clearing skies and chilly, with lows ranging through the low to mid-40s in our cooler areas to near 50 downtown. Light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Make some time to spend outside as the weather is absolutely delightful. We’ll have lots of sun and highs in the low 70s; aside from the high pollen levels, it’s tough to beat. Light breezes from the south (5 to 10 mph). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and, with light breezes from the south, fairly mild. Lows range from 50 to 55. Confidence: High

While most of the day is dry, a strong cold front blasts through Wednesday, bringing a brief round of showers and storms. The timing of the frontal passage and its rain are still coming into focus, but sometime between midmorning and late afternoon seems most likely. Highs are near 60 if the front comes through early, or closer to 70 if it comes in later. It turns windy and cold Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-30s to near 40, with even lower wind chills. Confidence: Medium

Thursday’s partly sunny, windy and cold, with highs only in the mid- to upper 50s. Winds ease at night but, under mostly clear skies, temperatures tank. Lows range from the frosty low 30s in our colder areas to near 40 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday and Saturday are both good-looking days with seasonably mild temperatures. Highs are in the mid-60s on Friday, under mostly sunny skies, and the upper 60s on Saturday, when clouds increase in the afternoon. There’s an outside risk of a shower by late Saturday. Confidence: Medium-High