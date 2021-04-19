Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies trend clear as the sun sets. We stay that way overnight. Lows are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds are out of the south and southwest around 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Lots of sun. Scattered clouds may be most numerous in the morning, but almost certainly more rays than today. High temperatures range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds are from the west around 10 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 694.89 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are both low.
Storms return? On the heels of an active late March, it’s been a rather quiet April for severe weather across the country. It seems the pattern may become more favorable for the springtime regular as we march into next week. A severe weather event near the 10th anniversary of the April 2011 Super Outbreak of tornadoes seems possible, although at this distance, much can change.
