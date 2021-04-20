Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Amazingly beautiful spring weather with sunny skies and warm highs in the low to mid-70s. Breezes are only light from the southwest at about 5 to 10 mph. The only downside is that the very low dew points keep pollen afloat for spring allergy sufferers. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Light winds from the south at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Get ready for some roller-coaster weather! Partly to mostly sunny conditions start the day as temperatures advance quickly to the mid- to upper 60s, but then clouds arrive late in the morning and highs should top out near 70 just before a fast-moving line of midday showers and thunderstorms sweeps through the region. These storms could be accompanied by damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.

Story continues below advertisement

Temperatures could collapse by as much as 15 to 20 degrees inside an hour, with partly sunny skies returning along with breezy conditions. By late afternoon and evening, temperatures fall into the chilly upper 40s. Winds are from the south at 10 to 20 mph in the morning, but then shift to come from the west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear and cold with lows in the low to mid-30s in the outer suburbs to the upper 30s to near 40 in the city. Breezy conditions make it feel even colder though. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday features sunshine, but temperatures struggle and only manage the mid- to upper 50s for highs. Mostly clear and cool on Thursday night with a large range of temperatures in the low to mid-30s in our colder areas to around 40 in the city. Patchy frost is possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Story continues below advertisement

Friday looks mostly sunny, but still slightly cooler than normal, with highs in the low to mid-60s. Friday night is mostly clear with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High