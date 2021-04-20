Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will be mostly clear this evening and into the early overnight. We’ll probably see some cloud increase between midnight and dawn. Lows will settle to a range of upper 40s to mid-50s in most spots. Winds will be from the south around 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Showers will be moving into western parts of the area during the morning. They’ll shift east through the midday and early afternoon. In addition to brief heavy rain, a few storms could have damaging winds. As the rain ends, skies will clear in the afternoon. Highs will reach for the mid-60s, but perhaps a bit cooler out west. Winds will from the south around 10 to 20 mph, then shift westerly and probably increase for a while in the afternoon. Late-day gusts could top 40 mph.
Wednesday squalls: There is a “marginal risk” for severe weather Wednesday in much of the area. That’s a 1 on a 1-5 scale. Although instability appears to be minimal, a strong cold front is likely to kick off a fairly uniform line of showers and storms during the middle of the day. Some damaging wind is possible with any storms.
