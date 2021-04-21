Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): A strengthening breeze from the south lifts morning temperatures into the 60s despite increasing clouds. Some spots could touch 70 degrees, before a line of showers and storms tries to form along a cold front sweeping through the area from west to east around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It may not be a solid line of showers and storms (could be hit or miss), and any rain probably doesn’t last more than an hour for any given location. But some of us could see briefly heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts.

Temperatures quickly drop to near 50 to the mid-50s once the cold front passes, with some sunshine emerging as afternoon winds gust around 40-45 mph from the northwest with wind chills in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Temperatures fall through the 40s as we get into the evening. Winds start to diminish a bit, but a rather gusty breeze is still enough to push evening wind chills down into the 30s. Overnight lows drop to the frosty low to mid-30s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Winds continue to gust from the west and northwest around 30-35 mph. That keeps us on the cool side with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Winds finally relax a bit more, but we’re still rather cool. Lows settle in the mid-30s to near 40 with mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure centered to our south on Friday provides a steady but decently mild breeze from the west. With partly to mostly sunny skies, we should see afternoon highs reach the mid-60s. Friday night lows fall back into the 40s, with mostly clear evening skies and increasing clouds overnight. Confidence: Medium-High