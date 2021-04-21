Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: A few clouds may linger into evening, along with the potential for isolated wind damage in the strongest of gusts. Overall, we’re trending clear into the night. Lows range from near freezing well north and west to the mid- and upper 30s in the city or south and east. Once we get into late evening, gusty northwest winds blow around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 35 or 40 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): There’s a good deal of sun. Cold air aloft may help bubble up some clouds in the midday. Highs are in the low and mid-50s, which is well below the normal of 69 in the city. West winds blow around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 35 mph.
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
More freeze? It seems we may escape a freeze in the local area tonight, but if not it’s about on time for the last at Dulles. There, the current average for the final 32 or lower reading of the cold season is April 19. Should D.C. get into the 30s, it’s about a week later than the current average of April 12 for the last here. In 2020 it made it to 38 on May 10, the latest 30s reading since 1966 in the city.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.