Scores of records lows were set throughout the heartland on Wednesday.

At least 80 million Americans were under frost or freeze alerts from the National Weather Service, with temperatures some 25 degrees below normal in spots bringing the feel of late February or early March.

On Wednesday morning, snow had pulled into New England after plastering a swath from the Rockies to the Northeast. Some locations in the Midwest and Tennessee Valley saw their biggest snow on record so late in the season Tuesday and Tuesday night.

The Arctic front responsible for the blast of cold was sweeping toward the East Coast on Wednesday afternoon, and more record low temperatures are likely to fall in its wake into Thursday. Low temperatures in the 20s to near freezing were expected from the eastern Rockies to the interior Northeast and as far south as northern Arkansas, Kentucky and the southern Appalachians.

Temperature records set

Record lows were set all the way to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning. Oklahoma City dropped to 30 degrees as the winds went calm about 5 a.m. That beat out the previous daily record of 34 degrees set in 1966. In fact, it’s the latest in the season that Oklahoma has ever recorded a 30-degree reading. The average low this time of year is 51 degrees.

It’s not just the Sooner State that’s getting a crisp start. Kansas City, Mo., dropped to 34 degrees — shy of a record but still a dozen degrees below average. Dallas cooled into the upper 30s, breaking a century-old record of 39 degrees observed in 1918.

Little Rock made it down to 36 degrees, too, also smashing a record of 39 set in 1983. That same cold outbreak in ’83 brought a reading of 29 degrees to Nashville; this time, Music City only managed to make it down to 36.

Memphis got down to 36 as well, and farther north, 20s littered the map. Chicago dropped to 34, and Des Moines into the upper 20s. Sioux City, Iowa, fell to 27, while Sioux Falls, S.D., plummeted to 19.

Rare late April snow

In addition to the cold, an unusual late-season batch of snow blanketed the country. The storm first snarled the Rockies and High Plains on Monday night, producing heavy snowfall rates and snarling travel. At the National Weather Service office in Boulder, Colo., 2.7 inches fell in just an hour and 15 minutes. A general eight to 11 inches fell across the city overall.

In Denver, totals tended closer to the four- to six-inch range, but up to 16 inches fell in the mountains north and west of the city.

Three to four inches fell on Rapid City, S.D., but up to a foot of heavy, wet snow came down in the Black Hills. Snow also piled up in the Sand Hills of western Nebraska, with a broad two to four inches across much of the state. Central Kansas also proved another jackpot, with half a foot falling in the city of Hays.

Even Kansas City saw 3.5 inches, its biggest snow so late in the season on record.

Accumulating snow was observed as far south as Fayetteville, Ark. Accumulating snow sidestepped Chicago, but areas to the east in Illinois and Indiana saw two to five inches. Up to seven inches fell in the suburbs of Toledo. Same lake-effect enhancement also boosted totals around Cleveland, where a number of spots received six inches.

Indianapolis was blanketed by about two inches, the most it has seen this late in the season.

Paducah, Ky., witnessed its latest snowfall ever recorded. Record-breaking snow also occurred around Louisville, of about one to two inches, according to the National Weather Service.

In Pittsburgh, more snow fell in two hours Wednesday morning than during the previous two months.

The snow was sliding into Upstate New York and northern New England on Wednesday morning along the cold front as frigid air continued to ooze south and expand east. Snow fell as far south as West Virginia and Western Maryland as temperatures toppled into the 20s.

The same front could touch off a few pockets of severe weather in the eastern Mid-Atlantic and New York Tri-State area, where warm, moist air lurking ahead of the front will provide sufficient fuel. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect from eastern Maryland to western Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon.