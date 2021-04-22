Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Happy Earth Day! The strong west winds, gusting up to 35 mph, and early-morning temperatures in the 30s along with subfreezing wind chills should get your attention. There is the slimmest of chances for a stray shower in the morning. For the most part, the sun only has to compete with occasional clouds flying through. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-50s in most areas. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies clear in the evening and the winds from the west remain brisk through the night. Lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 30s with isolated pockets of frost possible in our far north and west suburbs. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine is in full force and does a much better job of warming the area up. Highs top out in the low to mid-60s. West winds are weaker but do occasionally gust to 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies and calming winds make lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s less painful. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Clouds quickly increase across the area on Saturday as a rather large storm system in the Midwest approaches. Highs still manage to reach the mid- to upper 60s. Showers should hold off until the late afternoon or early evening, and rains persist through the night. At this time, the storm does not look that organized, but rain amounts overnight could total one-half to one inch in most areas. Overnight lows hold in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday is still likely to have a few showers to start the day but they should taper off quickly. Breaks in the clouds are likely by midday, with clearing through the afternoon. Highs are again in the mid- to upper 60s. Overnight lows fall to the low to mid-40s under clear skies and a nearly super full moon is on full display. Confidence: Medium