It adds insult to injury for an area already gripped by “extreme” to “exceptional” drought and raises further concerns about what forecasters are fearing could be a particularly volatile fire season.

Fortunately, there’s some short-term relief in sight as a pair of storm systems prepare to bring briefly cool, damp and showery weather to the Pacific Northwest and part of California.

It looks to be the final storm system for Southern California before the dry season sets in and precipitation chances flatline.

“This is going to be the last hurrah,” said Kevin Durfee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif. “We’re setting up for a pretty active fire season. The fuel moistures are what they typically are in June. The grass is all brown. It looks like June right now. Usually we have some green.”

Across the West, precipitation has been tough to come by over the past year. Since April 20, 2020, San Francisco has received 7.55 inches of precipitation. A typical year sees about 20.65 inches, meaning the Bay Area is running more than a foot, or roughly 60 percent, behind. April hasn’t featured a drop of water to date.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Sacramento is running nearly a foot behind in precipitation over the past year, and Los Angeles is in a roughly eight-inch deficit. The state capital has been parched all month, and Los Angeles saw only about half an inch.

Almost every major climate site in Arizona, including Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon, has seen a record dry April, too. And even the Pacific Northwest is anomalously dry — most of Oregon and Washington are vying for a top-three spot on the list of dry Aprils.

The pattern, which has been dominated by stagnant high pressure and temperatures running near to slightly above average, has brought sprawling stretches of clear skies and diverted most weather systems north.

Story continues below advertisement

An upcoming pattern shift could open the door to a few opportunities for moderate rainfall as storm systems drop down from Canada, but it will hardly make a dent in a deficit that has spanned years.

Advertisement

“This storm coming in this weekend is the only storm coming into California all month,” said Durfee. “It does look to be a decent rain and snow maker … but the precipitation deficit we’re facing is one of our driest on record.”

In the Sierra Nevada, where the winter snowpack provides vital water resources that communities budget through the dry season, that moisture deficit is as much as 25 inches, according to Durfee.

“From a drought perspective, it’s just phenomenal,” Durfee said. “And the snow is melting at an incredibly high rate.”

Story continues below advertisement

The first storm system, which is sliding southeast from the Gulf of Alaska, will brush up against Washington and Oregon on Saturday and bring showers, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain likely near the coast and upward of an inch in the high terrain of the Cascades.

Advertisement

California will be next in line Sunday and Monday, as the stream of moisture sweeps southward along the coast. Rainfall amounts of a quarter- to half-inch will again be common across much of central and northern California, but liquid-equivalent precipitation could top three inches in the Sierra Nevada. Durfee says that could translate to upward of two feet of snow.

“The storm’s going to be a blessing for us,” said Durfee. “We’ll take any water we can get. But it’s not going to be enough. We would need 10 of these storms to be normal. In the long term, [this] is not going to make a dent or a difference.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fifty percent of the Golden State is included in “extreme” or “exceptional” drought categories in the latest outlook from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The Drought Monitor notes that means “water is inadequate for agriculture, wildlife, and urban needs,” and that “reservoirs are extremely low, [with] hydropower … restricted.”

Advertisement

Exceptional drought, the most severe category, also engulfs the majority of New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado.

“Water shortages are widespread,” wrote the Drought Monitor. “Surface water is depleted. Federal irrigation water deliveries are extremely low … wells are dry; more and deeper wells are drilled; water quality is poor.”

Story continues below advertisement

Even with the incoming dose of light to moderate rainfall, Durfee isn’t expecting any measurable improvement.

“The categories of drought severity have increased,” said Durfee. “Our part of California is very irrigated. Water is a big commodity. It’s highly political.”

His office covers the San Joaquin Valley, a region that grows grapes, tomatoes, cotton and a number of other crops. Farmers are suffering.

“It’s bad,” said Durfee. "[Farmers] have had to drill deeper and deeper to get to the ground water. It’s caused subsidence. Over the past decade or so the elevation of the ground has lowered … when you take water out from the ground, you’re going to create a situation where you get layers collapsing.”

In their latest outlook, the Weather Service in Hanford was very frank about the impact of the lack of groundwater.

“Unusually low flows exist on all of the mainstem rivers and water in the major reservoirs is averaging only about 25 percent of normal capacity,” the agency wrote.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There are signs that an upcoming change to the upper-level weather pattern over the Lower 48 could bring about some dramatic changes to the West — namely by shifting the jet stream, or the river of strong winds in the upper atmosphere that transports storm systems east.

The jet is set to become more active, bringing multiple rounds of wet weather to British Columbia, Washington and Oregon. After this weekend’s wet weather, a secondary system will enter the forecast by the middle of next week.

The jet stream’s northward shift, however, means California will miss out on any additional rainfall into the start of May. By then, a warm-season pattern will be established, all but eliminating the odds of any meaningful rainfall.