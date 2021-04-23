Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Low to mid-60s.

Tonight: Clear, calmer. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Rain chances rise late day. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Sunday: Breezy. Rain exits in the morning. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Forecast in detail

Early Friday risers look skyward before 6 a.m. for a show, but be sure to bundle up with frostiness still around. Pollen should lower as rain arrives late Saturday, but Sunday’s windiness may not feel so great. Overall, spring is back this weekend. Summerlike warmth may even return by the middle of next week.

Today (Friday): Spring is back. A few west-northwest wind gusts near 25 mph could encourage windbreaker or jacket use, even with milder high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Pleasant enough! High-level clouds may create a milkier afternoon sky, but we have a bright day overall. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies should be clear, for the most part. Calming westerly breezes help us feel less cold, in conjunction with milder low temperatures bottoming out before dawn in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Raindrop chances could start as early as midday, but steadier, moderate shower bands try to hold off until late afternoon or evening. Clouds lower and thicken throughout the day but likely don’t noticeably dim the sunshine until afternoon. Rain amounts around one-tenth of an inch are possible before sunset. High temperatures should still hit the mid-60s to near 70. Timing and amounts of rain are still subject to small tweaks. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Shower and rain chances, along with intensity, ramp up over time. Downpours and even a rumble of thunder, especially south of town, are possible by late night. Rain amounts over a half-inch are a decent bet. Low temperatures may hover around 50 degrees to mid-50s overnight. A couple of east-northeasterly wind gusts near 30 mph are possible. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Rain shower chances and their intensity rapidly diminish with time. We should see increasing peeks of sun and even steady rays as the afternoon wears on. High temperatures again eye the familiar range of mid-60s to near 70 degrees. North-northwesterly wind gusts build and could near 35 mph at times during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Overnight low temperatures steadily fall toward the chilly range again. By dawn, we bottom out in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Skies continue clearing and many stars, along with the “super” full moon, should be easily visible after midnight. Confidence: Medium

