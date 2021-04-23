To the right, or northeast, Mount Lamjung towers to 22,740 feet. The body of water below, known as Kapuche Glacier Lake, sits at 8,353 feet elevation. Some websites list it as the lowest-altitude glacial lake in the world.

The video opens with the camera zoomed in toward the summit of Annapurna II. A brushstroke of blurred white can be seen hurtling down an adjacent slope to the east. Before long, cascading billows of white tumble down the mountain, appearing like the cauliflower tops of distant thunderheads erupting.

The avalanche appeared to cover a distance of more than two miles in barely a minute, indicating that it was plummeting downhill at speeds well over 120 mph. The fastest avalanches can move down a mountainside at nearly 200 mph. That’s faster than the takeoff speed of a Boeing 737 passenger aircraft.

The avalanche appeared to accelerate as its squeezed through a tighter space in between two neighboring slopes, a concept known as Bernoulli’s principle.

At 1 minute 3 seconds into the video, the avalanche reaches the glacier below. The video originally made the rounds on social media erroneously branded as eyewitness footage of the deadly Uttarakhand flood disaster in northern India. That event, which occurred Feb. 7, is believed to have transpired when an enormous mudslide broke off a piece of the Nanda Devi Glacier, releasing a torrent of water and debris. At least 72 were confirmed dead and dozens remained missing as of late February.

In the Nepalese video, the power of the racing avalanche can be seen as it climbs up the western slope visible more in the foreground; like a wave of water, its own momentum allows it to slosh upward.

The hikers who shot the video are fortunate that they were in the southern end of the valley, which is wider. In addition to slowing down since it was no longer traveling downhill or on snowy surfaces, the avalanche was no longer being quickened by a terrain-induced squeezeplay.

As the tempered avalanche reaches the lake, it runs out of oomph — but its accompanying rush of strong winds, cold air and lofted snow continues to propel southward. Since the glacial lake is at a lower elevation, air temperatures were likely warmer. That means the difference in temperature, and therefore density, between the air and snow caught up in the avalanche and the ambient atmosphere allowed the avalanche air to accelerate further and kick up briefly strong winds.

There’s a chance that onrush of cold air even helped squeeze a few more snowflakes out of the air by rapidly cooling and condensing any moisture in the relatively milder air mass ahead of the avalanche.

In a similar video posted to YouTube, the avalanche-induced snow squall whips through a campsite at the southern end of the glacial lake, which feeds into the Madi River. Based on the video, it appears wind gusts may have briefly reached 50 mph or more.