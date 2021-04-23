Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Variably cloudy conditions persist through the night. Clouds are all high and mid-level, which means we’ll still see stars at times. Lows range from the upper 30s to mid-40s. Winds are light and variable.
Tomorrow (Saturday): There could be some sunshine early in the day. Clouds should increase, and a chance of rain presents itself by evening. Highs head for the mid-60s. Winds are from the south around 10 mph.
Rain continues off-and-on through Saturday night with maybe a few rumbles. About a half inch or so seems likely. Lows reach the mid-40s to near 50.
Sunday: A few showers may linger early in the day. Morning clouds give way to increased sun with time. Highs head for the mid-60s to near 70. Winds are from the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts near and past 30 mph.
Pollen update: Chillier air has helped knock back our pollen counts. Tree pollen is still high, but it’s down to 292.97 grains per cubic meter of air.
