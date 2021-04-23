Thereafter, a second, more potent storm system could bring a more widespread chance of severe thunderstorm and tornado activity to the Plains states on Tuesday or Wednesday before its attendant risk shifts eastward as well.

Late next week looks to feature a quiet period of weather, but signals continue to point to the active stretch lasting into the start of May.

Friday’s risk

On Friday, the main chances for severe weather will be focused in the south central United States, from the Southern Plains and East Texas into parts of Louisiana. Cities such as Dallas, Waco, Houston, Shreveport and New Orleans are all in heightened risk zones, though the forecast is a particularly tricky one.

In essence, all the ingredients for severe weather exist, but they won’t all overlap. That complicates things, since exactly how things come together won’t be known until the process is already underway.

Two zones of initial focus exist — one in East Texas, and the other in southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas along the Red River. The former looks to feature a greater chance of severe weather, while the latter is a more conditional risk.

In both zones, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has hoisted a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk of severe weather.

While morning clouds and showers may limit how energized the atmosphere will get in East Texas, strong wind dynamics favor clusters of severe storms with embedded areas of rotation in the afternoon and evening. By nightfall, clusters may evolve into lines that surge eastward.

Damaging winds and hail could accompany storms, along with an isolated tornado. Those storms could hold together well into the night in Louisiana and maybe western Mississippi.

Farther north and west, activity could develop along a dryline — or the border of moisture-rich Gulf of Mexico air to the east and dry desert air from the West. Confidence in how many storms fire is low, but if they do, damaging winds and very large hail up to baseball size or larger would be possible. A tornado couldn’t be ruled out either.

The Storm Prediction Center noted that storms there could offer “large to very large/damaging hail (some potentially around 4 inches in diameter).”

Saturday

On Saturday, storms might be ongoing in eastern Mississippi and western Alabama during the morning, and will probably be reinvigorated by daytime heating as more storms blossom east. Areas from Alabama and the Florida Panhandle eastward to the Carolina coastline should remain alert; a broad level 2 out of 5 risk was designated by the Storm Prediction Center.

In some areas, the risk will be greater, but it’s too early to know how Friday’s storms will modulate the downstream environment.

Cities such as Mobile, Birmingham, Atlanta, Charleston and Charlotte are included in the risk area. Damaging winds, hail and a couple tornadoes are possible.

Next week’s setup

After Saturday’s system clears the coast, it’s looking like cool, dry air swishing southeast from Canada could spell a few days of tranquil weather across the Lower 48. By Monday, the next upper-level disturbance looks to swing ashore over the West Coast, bringing desperately-needed rain to California before slipping over Arizona, New Mexico and the Four Corners region unceremoniously.

Southerly winds ahead of the approaching system will truck in warmth and moisture over the central and southern Plains, once again sharpening a dryline. The high-altitude support brought by the approaching system will allow thunderstorms to blossom, some of which may become severe. Rotating supercells are possible, presenting a tornado risk.

Southeast Texas into the lower Mississippi Valley may be affected by Wednesday, but confidence on the exact timing of the disturbance is low at this time.

Despite the uncertainty, “conditions continue to suggest the potential for supercells capable of all severe hazards,” noted the Storm Prediction Center.