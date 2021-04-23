A rocket launch, shooting stars and the space station? Big sky show Friday morning in Southeast, Mid-Atlantic
The four astronauts are slated to arrive at the International Space Station on Saturday after a period of orbiting and docking.
The widely anticipated rocket launch was covered by the media well in advance, leading many to venture outdoors before dawn Friday in hopes of catching the spectacle. Last month, on March 14, a similar launch carrying a payload of five dozen Starlink Internet satellites captured similar attention after producing a mesmerizing display.
This time around, bright skies illuminated by nautical twilight washed out much of the rocket’s plume when viewed from Florida, Georgia and parts of South Carolina. Farther north, where the sky was darker because of a later sunrise, the sunlit rocket plume stood emblazoned against the contrast of a deep azure sky.
Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, captured the launch using cameras and his home’s Nest cam. It made for an otherworldly, alien-like sight as it raced across the morning sky.
Chris Jackson, a storm chaser based in South Carolina, got an equally stunning shot, even managing to photograph what appears to be the booster returning to Earth.
Friday morning featured expansive clear skies across much of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, a rarity during the month of April. Dry, crisp air behind Wednesday’s cold front made for opportune viewing.
The same type of Falcon-9 heavy rocket has been used dozens of times in the past several years to carry payloads to space. Starlink, a broadband Internet service, is working with SpaceX to launch thousands of small satellites into space in an attempt to bring “near global [internet] coverage to the populated world” by late 2021.
Some watchers even managed to snag a view of the International Space Station, too. It flew over the East Coast shortly before 5:15 a.m.
Check out these views from across the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast: