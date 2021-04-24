Story continues below advertisement

Today (Saturday): After what could be a beautiful sunrise, any morning sun quickly gives way to increasing clouds. Those clouds will lower with time as rain arrives from southwest to northeast during the late afternoon or evening hours. For now, it seems rain could advance in by 5 p.m. at the earliest and 8 p.m. or so on the latest, but we’ll keep you updated. Heavier stuff should hold off until overnight. Before the rain, temperatures mainly reach the mid-60s for afternoon highs. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain falls for much of the night, occasionally heavy and with the chance for some thunder late. There may be a few lulls, but plan on it being rainy more than not. By sunrise, about a half-inch to an inch has fallen most spots, with the heaviest totals likely to fall south and east. Lows range from the mid-40s to around 50. Winds are out of the north around 10 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): Overnight rain should be mostly out of here by sunrise, but a shower could linger into the early morning period. Otherwise, clearing and breezy. Winds are out of the northwest around 15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph or so. Highs reach the mid- and upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies return. There’s a bit of a chill in the air again. Lows are mainly in the upper 30s to lower 40s, which might be mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

It’s a very sunny Monday as we begin our warm-up. Any clouds don’t to much to shade us for long. Temperatures head toward highs in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium