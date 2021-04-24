Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Rain will spread over the area sometime after 7 p.m. Light but steady rain will persist through the rest of this evening before some heavy rain develops overnight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, as well. Around an inch of rain is expected before the steadiest precipitation moves off to the east just before sunrise. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with a northeast wind at about 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Showers will linger in the early morning hours, but things will dry out rather quickly, and skies will brighten by the afternoon. Northwest winds will be a bit gusty, at 15 to 20-plus mph. Temperatures will top out around 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon. It will be clear, calm and a bit chilly Sunday night, with lows in the 30s to low 40s in most spots.
Rain? What rain? It’s been an exceptionally dry month in the United Kingdom, which is not completely unheard of in the month of April. But not much rain fell in March either, which compounds the problem. Beyond some discolored grass patches and fractured soil patches, the lack of rain isn’t officially a problem just yet. Soil moisture levels remain at normal levels across Britain, which is good news for agriculture and spring blooms.
