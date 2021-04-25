Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Light showers may linger early this morning, but after the damp and cloudy start, skies should turn partly sunny by late morning and afternoon. The sunshine along with an increasingly breezy wind from the northwest, gusting around 25-30 mph during the afternoon, help dry us out as highs reach the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Wind gusts diminish some after sunset, although we keep a steady breeze around 10-15 mph from the northwest. That keeps the cool and dry air in place, with lows mainly in the low to mid-40s under mostly clear skies. Some upper 30s aren’t out of the question if winds go calm toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): With high pressure in control, we’re in for a very pleasant day after a cool start. Temperatures head toward highs in the mid-60s to near 70 again with lighter winds, around or less than 10 mph from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies continue mostly clear as winds start to come from the south overnight. That means a bit milder overnight lows, in the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Break out the shorts on Tuesday. The late April sun means business as high pressure builds off the Southeast coast. With mostly sunny skies, temperatures rise toward afternoon highs near 80. The warm air and low humidity make for a pleasant Tuesday evening to get out and enjoy the spring scenery (If you can stand the pollen), followed by Tuesday night lows falling back to the upper 50s and low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High