Through tonight: Gusty northwest winds at 20 to 25-plus mph will gradually taper off after dark. Mostly clear and a bit breezy overnight, with a northwest wind around 10 to 15 mph and lows settling in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tomorrow (Monday): Lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions. Temperatures may end up a few degrees warmer than Sunday’s, topping out in the upper 60s to around 70. Northwest winds will still be a bit gusty at times (10 to 15-plus mph). Clear and calm in the evening, with lows in the mid- to upper 40s.
