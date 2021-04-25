FitzRoy is best remembered for the daring voyage that followed, which brought Darwin into contact with the finches, tortoises and other creatures that shaped his theory of evolution. However, it was not in these early years but in the final chapter of his life that FitzRoy met his most harrowing challenge and made what is perhaps his most lasting contribution to science.

In 1854, FitzRoy, a vice admiral, established a new weather department within the Board of Trade, the forerunner to the modern U.K. Met Office. He invented a new type of barometer, delivered regular storm warnings to ports, and issued the first daily weather forecasts to newspapers. Like modern meteorologists and climatologists, FitzRoy faced intense scrutiny. His work lacked the precision of today’s forecasts, and he was pilloried for his often laughably inaccurate predictions. Even for a man who had faced violent storms and armed combat at sea, the mockery was difficult to bear.

“He was doing weather forecasts and being ridiculed publicly in the newspapers in the most derisive and humorous terms,” said author Peter Nichols, who chronicled FitzRoy's tumultuous life in his book, Evolution's Captain. “He knew the importance of an accurate forecast, so he was really hurt when people derided him.”

About 156 years ago this month, on April 30, 1865, Fitzroy died by suicide. He was 59. An investigation into his death blamed the acute stress of predicting the weather.

“The public explanation for Fitzroy’s suicide revolved around weather forecasting. Whether or not that’s really why he did it is almost irrelevant,” said Katharine Anderson, a science historian at York University, who wrote a 1999 paper about the circumstances around FitzRoy’s death. “The question is, ‘What does that tell us about the idea of weather forecasting as this incredibly stressful, problematic exercise?’”

In Victorian England, a person who died by suicide was considered a criminal, and as such, his estate belonged to the crown, Anderson said. But there was a loophole. FitzRoy’s children could receive their inheritance if he was found to be of unsound mind at the time of his death. A doctor who knew FitzRoy told the coroner, “I was acquainted with his position and vocation. These were likely to induce great mental and bodily depression.” FitzRoy was judged not responsible for his own demise. To observers, it was plausible that forecasting the weather would cause such anguish.

As a sailor, FitzRoy inherited a folk knowledge of weather committed to such rhymes as “Red sky at night, sailors delight. Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning.” But this provided only a thin basis for turning forecasting into a verifiable science. FitzRoy’s instruments and methods were crude at best, making it difficult to render accurate predictions.

To produce his forecasts, FitzRoy collected data on temperature, pressure and humidity by telegraph from sites across Britain and distributed his forecasts to seaports and newspapers. Anyone with a window could compare his forecasts with the actual weather, and they often found his predictions lacking. FitzRoy defended his work by saying, “The term forecast is strictly applicable to such an opinion as is the result of a scientific combination and calculation.” But in describing his work as an “opinion,” a matter of probability, he undermined his claim to scientific rigor.

Victorians were no stranger to probability, Anderson said. They collected data on when people died to produce actuarial tables, and FitzRoy could have presented meteorology as a practical endeavor based on probability, akin to actuary. But he was committed to meteorology as a science, which invited comparisons with astronomy, a field that had produced uncannily accurate predictions even in the 19th century.

In the 1840s, scientists perplexed by the unusual motion of Uranus postulated that the gravitational pull of an as-yet-undiscovered planet must be distorting its orbit. Using Newton’s law of gravitation, they predicted the existence of Neptune. Only later did they verify this discovery with the aid of a telescope. The revelation was a sensation and set high expectations for science, including the science of weather.

“Meteorology gets tied to astronomy in ways that put a lot of pressure on the kinds of precision and predictive abilities it can have,” Anderson said. “But it seems very poor at actually delivering the kind of precision that is associated with the best science.”

FitzRoy didn’t just have to contend with astronomy. He also had to compete with astrology, which was then producing weather predictions. Richard James Morrison, a popular astrologer who wrote under the pen name “Zadkiel,” issued forecasts that were purportedly based on the movement of celestial bodies. Met Office scientists became known as the government’s Zadkiel, a comparison that was not unwarranted.

FitzRoy’s forecasts were hardly more accurate than Morrison’s, and FitzRoy predicted the weather only two days in advance, whereas Morrison issued a year’s worth of forecasts in his almanac, The Herald of Astrology. As the satirical magazine Punch wrote in 1879: “Meteorology? Yaa! What’s that to the Voices O′ the Stars?”

Even in friendly quarters, FitzRoy faced harsh criticism for his errors. The daily newspaper Times, which published his forecasts, wrote in 1862, “While disclaiming all credit for the occasional success, we must however demand to be held free of any responsibility for the too common failures which attend these prognostications.” In 1864, the Times stopped running his predictions altogether.

His death the next year nearly brought an end to meteorology. An inquiry into his work warned that weather predictions “must lead the public to confuse real knowledge with unfounded pretences.” When the Royal Society, Britain’s most esteemed scientific body, took charge of the weather office, it ceased issuing forecasts entirely.

FitzRoy would not be redeemed until well after his death. His predictions ultimately proved useful enough that the Royal Society was forced to continue his work. Bowing to public pressure, the weather office resumed issuing forecasts in 1867. Today, the Met Office is one of the world’s leading authorities on weather and climate. In 2002, it named a forecast area off the coast of Spain “FitzRoy” in his honor.