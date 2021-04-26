Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): The combination of breezy conditions and temperatures in the 40s get the day off to a chilly start, but the abundance of sunshine makes up for it by afternoon. Highs reach the mid- to upper 60s with winds from the northwest around 10 mph with some gusts topping 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds calm and, under clear skies, it’s a chilly night. Some of our colder areas should drop to near 40 while lows settle closer to 50 downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Here comes the warmth! After a crisp dawn, sunshine quickly lifts temperatures through the 50s and 60s and, by noon, most of us are above 70. Afternoon highs climb all the way to 80 degrees or so, with light to moderate breezes from the south near 10 mph (with some gusts to about 20 mph). Some places see a 40-degree rise from their morning low to their afternoon high. Humidity levels are pleasantly low, with dew points around 50. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Breezes from the south mean temperatures slowly fall back only during the evening and overnight. Under partly cloudy skies, lows range from the low to mid-50s in our cooler areas to the low 60s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday delivers the warmest day of the spring so far. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, highs soar into the mid- to upper 80s. Could someone hit 90? Not out of the question. There’s a slight hint of humidity, as dew points climb to 55 to 60, but that’s still reasonably comfortable. Winds are from the southwest at around 10 mph. Partly cloudy Wednesday night and almost like summer, with lows in the 60s in most locations. Confidence: Medium-High

A cold front slowly approaches the area Thursday, when it remains rather warm, and passes through Thursday night offering a chance of showers. Highs Thursday should still crest 80 under partly sunny skies. Although we can’t rule out a shower Thursday afternoon, the nighttime hours offer the best chance of getting wet, with lows 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium